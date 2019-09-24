Canada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO

VANCOUVER - There is no evidence Canadian border officials or police acted improperly when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was detained and arrested at Vancouver's airport nearly 10 months ago, the Attorney-General of Canada said in a filing released on Monday (Sept 23).

The filing was made public as Meng and her lawyers were in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver arguing for additional disclosure surrounding the arrest.

The defence claims Meng was unlawfully searched and questioned under the ruse of an immigration check and wants to halt extradition proceedings.

The Attorney-General of Canada has already made extensive disclosure to Meng in the extradition proceedings that has substantially, if not entirely, provided Meng with all non-privileged materials that Meng is seeking in the disclosure application, the AG said in the submission.

Meng, 47, was detained at Vancouver's airport on Dec 1 at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

An extradition hearing itself is not scheduled to start until January, but the two sides are already in court.

"There is no evidence that the conduct of officials, either Canadian or foreign, has compromised the fairness of the extradition proceedings," Canada's Attorney-General said in the filing.

"No purpose would be served in providing further disclosure." The Attorney-General said the defence had already been provided with extensive disclosure.

The arrest has strained China's relations with both the United States and Canada.

At Monday's hearing before Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court, Meng lawyer Richard Peck, said the Canadian border agency and police delayed implementing Meng's rights, and gave the border agency an opportunity to interrogate her, with plans to share the information with the Canadian police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).