Canada takes garbage back from Philippines, ending long dispute

Philippine customs officials inspect cargo containers containing tonnes of garbage shipped by Canada in 2014.

VANCOUVER - Tonnes of Canadian garbage left in the Philippines for years arrived back home on Saturday (June 29), putting an end to a festering diplomatic row that highlighted how Asian nations have grown tired of being the world's trash dump.

A cargo vessel loaded with about 69 containers of rubbish docked in a port on the outskirts of Vancouver, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The trash will be incinerated at a waste-to-energy facility, local officials said.

The conflict dates back to 2013 and 2014, when a Canadian company shipped containers mislabeled as recyclable plastics to the Philippines.