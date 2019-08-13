Canada teen murder suspects died in 'suicides by gunfire': Police

Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as a Canadian university professor.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

Autopsies confirmed that two bodies discovered in the Canadian wilds were those of teen murder suspects who apparently took their own lives after weeks on the run, police said on Monday (Aug 12).

"The two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire," federal police said in a statement.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as of a Canadian university professor, had led police on a cross-country manhunt.

Initially, the pair were reported missing themselves after their car was found torched in British Columbia province, but the police then discovered the third body, and the teens were named as formal suspects.

Late last week, police closing in on the pair had found items linked to the suspects on the shores of the Nelson River. They also found a battered aluminium boat.

Their remains were soon found in dense brush in the central province of Manitoba about eight kilometres (five miles) from a burned-out stolen vehicle belonging to one of the victims, discovered on July 22.

It is unclear when exactly the pair died.

However, police said there are "strong indications" that they had been alive for a few days since last being seen near the town of Gillam, Manitoba - which had sparked a massive police search of the area.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they are conducting a forensic analysis of two firearms located with the teens in order to confirm that these were used in the British Columbia murders.

Investigators and the RCMP behavioural analysis unit are also continuing to try to piece together the events that lead to the murders. Their findings are to be released in the coming weeks.

McLeod and Schmegelsky, who were childhood friends, had led police on a more than 3,000-kilometre (1,860-mile) chase halfway across the vast country to Manitoba province.

They had been wanted over the murders of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24, who were discovered shot to death on July 15 along a highway in British Columbia.

Fowler had been living in British Columbia, local media reported, but the pair had been travelling extensively. Deese's family told US media that the couple had embarked on a road trip through Canada.

Authorities then found the body of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a botany professor at the University of British Columbia, on July 19.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett has said it would be "extremely difficult for us to ascertain definitively what the motive was."

Police deployed tracker dogs, a drone and search planes equipped with infrared cameras to comb the difficult, forested and swampy terrain, which was infested with mosquitos and home to bears and wolves.

In an interview last month with the Canadian Press as the manhunt ramped up, Schmegelsky's father said his son was deeply troubled and had never recovered from his parents' divorce in 2005.

"He's on a suicide mission," Alan Schmegelsky had said.

More about
Murder/Manslaughter Suicides United States

TRENDING

Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport
Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport
Body found in garbage chute area of Woodlands HDB block
Body found in garbage chute area of Woodlands HDB block
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
Best anti-theft bags and why you should buy one
Best anti-theft bags and why you should buy one
Female BMW driver, 67, rams through railing and falls 10m onto road after stepping on wrong pedal
Female BMW driver, 67, rams through railing and falls 10m onto road after stepping on wrong pedal
Vegetation fire in Marina East &#039;the size of two football fields&#039; brought under control
Vegetation fire in Marina East 'the size of two football fields' brought under control
How to cook the perfect steak
How to cook the perfect steak
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
Search widens further for missing Singaporean kayakers in Malaysia
Search widens further for missing Singaporean kayakers in Malaysia
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but what harm can they actually do to people?
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but what harm can they actually do to people?
Rocker&#039;s emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Rocker's emotional take on national anthem stirs debate

LIFESTYLE

Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law
5 ways to &#039;zhng&#039; your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans
5 ways to 'zhng' your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans

Home Works

How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

SERVICES