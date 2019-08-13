Canada teen murder suspects died in 'suicides by gunfire': Police

Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as a Canadian university professor.

Autopsies confirmed that two bodies discovered in the Canadian wilds were those of teen murder suspects who apparently took their own lives after weeks on the run, police said on Monday (Aug 12).

"The two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire," federal police said in a statement.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as of a Canadian university professor, had led police on a cross-country manhunt.

Initially, the pair were reported missing themselves after their car was found torched in British Columbia province, but the police then discovered the third body, and the teens were named as formal suspects.

Late last week, police closing in on the pair had found items linked to the suspects on the shores of the Nelson River. They also found a battered aluminium boat.

Their remains were soon found in dense brush in the central province of Manitoba about eight kilometres (five miles) from a burned-out stolen vehicle belonging to one of the victims, discovered on July 22.

It is unclear when exactly the pair died.