Canada's Trudeau wore 'brownface' makeup: Time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), flanked by his Minister of Defense Harjit Singh Sajjan (L) in 2017 -- Trudeau is a fervent advocate of Canadian multiculturalism.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a fervent advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity, wore brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago, Time magazine reported Wednesday.

The report comes a week into a federal election campaign with Trudeau's Liberal Party in a tight contest against the Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer.

Trudeau, 47, whose party won a landslide victory in 2015, has already been under attack for an ethics lapse and other controversies.

US-based Time published a photograph, which AFP has not independently verified, that it said showed Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at an "Arabian Nights" gala in 2001.

The picture appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau taught at the time, the magazine said.

It cited Zita Astravas, of the Liberal Party's media relations division, as confirming Trudeau was in the photo "at the school's annual dinner which had a costume theme of 'Arabian Nights.'"

Politicians in Canada's southern neighbour the United States, with its history of slavery and segregation, have been embroiled in scandal this year over their alleged wearing of "blackface."

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam refused to resign after first admitting he appeared in a yearbook photograph showing a person in blackface and another wearing Ku Klux Klan robes, only to deny a day later that either individual was him.

Half of Trudeau's cabinet are women, and at least six members have Asian or African heritage.

Accusations of political meddling in a bribery case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin plunged support for Trudeau at the beginning of the year.

The scandal broke when two members of his own cabinet accused him and his aides of meddling in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin to save jobs.

Both the ministers were women and one was Canada's first indigenous attorney general. They were expelled from the party.

The episode cost Trudeau support among women, indigenous people and young people -- constituents that helped propel him to victory in 2015.

Trudeau is the son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who is considered the father of modern Canada.

The younger Trudeau's stint as a teacher belonged to a colorful past that also included working as a snowboard instructor, a bartender and a bouncer.

More about
Canada Justin Trudeau Race issues

TRENDING

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport&#039;s record drop in passengers?
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat &amp; other haze-related symptoms
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk

LIFESTYLE

I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don&#039;t know about
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don't know about
8 places you can sneak a quick nap during lunch hour
8 places you can sneak a quick nap during lunch hour
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo

SERVICES