Canadian army officers ordered to play Pokemon Go after fans invade bases

In a picture taken on May 14, 2017, a Pokemon fan plays the location-based augmented reality mobile game, Pokemon Go.
PHOTO: Straits Times File
AFP

MONTREAL - At least three military police officers were ordered to play Pokemon Go in Canadian bases across the country, after players invaded the facilities in a quest to catch them all.

The interlopers were not foreign agents but fans of the wildly popular Pokemon Go app - launched in 2016 - trying to capture as many of the game's virtual characters as possible and even wandering into restricted army areas.

A surge in the number of suspects being apprehended in the summer after the game's release puzzled the army, according to internal documents obtained by Canadian public television channel CBC.

"Plse advise the Commissionaires that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a PokeGym and a PokeStop," Major Jeff Monaghan at Canadian Forces Base Kingston wrote.

"I will be completely honest in that I have no idea what that is," he said in a message among the nearly 500 pages of military documents obtained by CBC under an access to information request.

At least three military police officers, at different bases across the country, were assigned to wander around army facilities with phones and notebooks in hand to search for virtual Pokemon infrastructure and characters.

"We should almost hire a 12-year-old to help us out with this," wrote security expert David Levenick at CFB Borden in Ontario, 100km north-west of Toronto.

At the entrance to the base, one woman was caught playing Pokemon Go while her three children were climbing over tanks.

A man separately arrested at CFB Borden explained he was just collecting points playing Pokemon Go and told officers: "I have to beat my kids."

Shortly after the release of Pokemon Go, the armed forces even had to issue a public notice warning players not to venture onto military bases.

But some saw a positive side to the influx of Pokemon hunters.

"Maybe some extra people will visit the museum!" wrote Major Alicia Saucier at CFB Petawawa, Ontario, where the garrison museum was a game hot spot.

More about
Canada Gaming/Video games Defence and military

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES