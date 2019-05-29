Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation

OTTAWA - Canadian lawmakers fumed on Tuesday when Facebook Inc founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg snubbed an invitation to Ottawa to testify on privacy and democracy before an international panel, slapping the billionaire with a standing summons.

It was the second time in six months Zuckerberg and Facebook's Chief Operating Office Sheryl Sandberg have failed to show up when invited to address a committee of international lawmakers investigating disinformation, privacy and how to protect democracy.

Zuckerberg and Sandberg will be served with an formal summons should they "decide to come to Canada to go fishing," said Canada's Charlie Angus, a parliamentarian for the left-leaning New Democratic Party. "It's not good enough for them to blow us off."

If Zuckerberg and Sandberg do not comply, parliament could hold them in contempt, but it would be mainly a symbolic move.