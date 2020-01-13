Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions

TORONTO - People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke on Sunday (Jan 12) to a cellphone alert warning them of an "incident" at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto - only to later be told the message was a mistake.

The message, which popped up throughout the nation's most populous province, was accompanied by a shrill emergency broadcast noise.

It said an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

There was no abnormal release of radioactivity, it added, and people did not need to take protective action.

More than an hour later, utility officials sent another message saying the alert "was sent in error" and that there was "no danger to the public or environment."

"No further action is required," said the message, which was also sent to television screens.

The alert went out during a routine training exercise being conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, Ontario solicitor-general Sylvia Jones said in a statement that apologised for the mistake.

She said the government had started "a full investigation to determine how this error happened and will take the appropriate steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Jim Vlahos, a 44-year-old father of two in Toronto, awoke to the alert and quickly made a hotel reservation nearly 100km away in Niagara Falls.

He said he figured he would go as far west as possible and then cross the border.

"Having watched Chernobyl didn't help," he said, referring to the HBO show about the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.

"The lack of communication following the alert didn't help either," he said.

"I have no problem leaving my phone on for these types of alerts," Vlahos said.

"But I would expect some more info from the government so I wouldn't have to overreact the way I did."

Sunday’s are so relaxing. Tea, rain, and the constant threat of nuclear annihilation 🍵 🌧 ☢️ #pickering #ontarioemergencyalert pic.twitter.com/OkFECWMOjY — Tatiana Forstner (@tia_forstner) January 12, 2020

Me checking the map to see how close I am to Pickering #nuclear site #pickering pic.twitter.com/wo9wIIeu6M — Toronto Resident (@SeptemberSafire) January 12, 2020

Woke up to a warning of Nuclear disaster....Just another Sunday in Doug Ford’s Ontario. #pickering — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) January 12, 2020

Well good news, not that I was worried but #radiation levels outside the plant are totally normal, just the regular background levels.#pickering pic.twitter.com/C5G4O2QbDv — Tom Stef (@vaughanweather) January 12, 2020

Like many of you, I was very troubled to have received that emergency alert this morning. While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the Province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place. — Mayor Dave Ryan (@mayordaveryan) January 12, 2020

We’ve been advised there was no emergency at Pickering Nuclear this morning and the province-wide alert message was sent in error. I know many @CityOfToronto residents - especially those who live near Pickering - were unnecessarily alarmed by this alert. — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 12, 2020

The big question now is how did this happen?



What is the current process that allows every cell phone in the province to receive a warning of this degree?



I hope the government shares details and looks for ways to prevent this in the future. #pickering #onpoli #nuclear https://t.co/dzEqrdTj7s — Michael Coteau MPP (@coteau) January 12, 2020

How do you "accidentally" issue an alert about an incident at a nuclear station?



Somebody has some 'splainng to do for getting 15 million people out of bed at 0720 on a Sunday morning.#pickering — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) January 12, 2020

Many people slept through the first alert and saw it was a false alarm by the time they woke up.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he was "very troubled" by the message.

He said on Twitter that he spoke to provincial officials and demanded an investigation.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined him, tweeting that "there are far too many unanswered questions" about the warning that was sent across the province of 14 million people.

Terry Flynn, who teaches crisis communications at McMaster University, said there's a danger that such an error will erode public trust.

"When we have continuous problems in these systems, then we have a lack of trust and people begin to ignore them. So that's the biggest fallout from this scenario," he said.