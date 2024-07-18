Car hits Paris cafe terrace, leaving 1 dead and 6 injured
PHOTO: Reuters
PARIS — A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening (July 17), leaving one dead and six injured, including three in a critical state, police said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
There was one passenger in the car, who tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said. The passenger was not among the casualties.
France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.
