Car hits Paris cafe terrace, leaving 1 dead and 6 injured

Rescue forces work at the scene after a car hit people sitting on a terrace in front of a restaurant in Paris, France July 17, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 18, 2024 1:35 AM

PARIS — A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening (July 17), leaving one dead and six injured, including three in a critical state, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

There was one passenger in the car, who tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said. The passenger was not among the casualties.

France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.

