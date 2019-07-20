Cesar Pelli, Argentine architect behind Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers, dies aged 92

The architect was best known for his work on Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES - Cesar Pelli, the Argentine designer behind the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, has died aged 92, state media and officials said on Friday (Juy 19), marking the passing of one of the contemporary architectural greats.

Pelli, who grew up in Argentina and studied architecture at the University of Tucumán in the country's far northwest, established himself as a visionary and educator, making a name for himself in the United States where his main studio was based.

Argentina's Telam state news agency reported his passing on Friday, as did the governor of Tucuman province, where Pelli grew up and spent his formative years.

"With much regret we receive the sad news of the death of the great Architect César Pelli," the region's governor, Juan Manzur, said in a post on Twitter.

"I want to convey my condolences to his whole family, his friends and his team. He was without doubt a creator and his legacy will endure forever in each of his works."

In 1977, Pelli became dean of Yale University's School of Architecture and founded Cesar Pelli & Associates, according to a biography on the website of the New Haven, Connecticut-based studio, since renamed Pelli Clarke Pelli, which lists offices in New York, Abu Dhabi, San Francisco, Tokyo and Shanghai.

Along with the Petronas Towers, at the time the tallest buildings in the world, Pelli's famous works include the World Financial Centre in New York, Canary Wharf Tower in London and renovation work on New York's Museum of Modern Art.

The Petronas Towers were the tallest buildings when Cesar Pelli designed them.  PHOTO: REUTERS

Reuters could not immediately reach his firm for comment.

Argentine energy giant YPF, whose headquarters in Buenos Aires was designed by Pelli, said he had "left his mark with his magnificent works in Argentina and the world."

"A true ambassador of Argentine talent. Until always maestro."

More about

Architecture
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China
Russian ex-beauty queen refutes reports of divorce from former Malaysian King
Russian ex-beauty queen refutes reports of divorce from former Malaysian King
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung

SERVICES