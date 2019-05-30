Changes to the Paris skyline? Non merci

PARIS - Paris is known as one of the world's most elegant cities, captivating visitors with the charms of Montmartre, the romance of the Left Bank, graceful architecture and tree-lined boulevards. But wait: changes are afoot.

In the run-up to the Olympic Games in 2024, the mayor has ambitious plans to pull the City of Lights into the modern era: relandscaping the gardens around the Eiffel Tower and constructing the first city-centre skyscraper since the 1970s.

In a country with enduring tension between preserving the past and innovating for the future, the plans have sparked immediate unease, especially when it comes to the skyscraper - a debate which dates to when the glass-and-steel pyramid-type structure was first proposed in 2008.

A Paris court threw out a number of legal challenges brought against the so-called Triangle Tower this month, handing Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo an important win if the 180-metre, 500-million-euro (S$768 million) tower is to be finished as planned for the Olympics.

The design, which consists of reflective glass steps on two sides, looks not unlike a broader Shard, the slither of steel and glass that dominates London's skyline.

It will be constructed a few kilometres south of the Tour Montparnasse, a tinted-glass, 210-metre block that has divided and angered Parisians since it was completed in 1973.

"I don't like it," said Vincent Julien, 66, looking towards Montparnasse from the verdant surroundings of the Luxembourg Gardens. "Quelle horreur!"

Asked about the new skyscraper, he was sceptical though not completely opposed. "I'm not against big buildings, big towers in Paris," he said, "but you have to be careful."

SEINE PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE

The other planned changes feature the area around Paris' most famous landmark, the 130-year-old Eiffel Tower, which stands at the head of the Champs de Mars, a public park and important gathering place since the French Revolution.