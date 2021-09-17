Chelsea footballer Reece James' medals stolen in burglary at home

LONDON - Chelsea defender Reece James had his Champions League winners' medal and Euro 2020 runners-up medal stolen during a robbery at his home this week while he was away playing for the club, the player said on Thursday (Sept 16).

The 21-year-old right back posted a series of clips from his security cameras on Instagram that showed a group of four hooded burglars breaking into his house.

James said no one was home at the time.

"On the evening of the September 14, 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house. They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car," he wrote.

There was no jewellery in his safe but James said the stolen items also included his 2021 Super Cup medal.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it," he added.

James, however, appealed to fans to help him identify and turn in "these low-life individuals."

"The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them," he said.