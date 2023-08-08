Chief of Texas' largest county takes medical leave for depression

HOUSTON — Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of the third-largest US county and the largest one in Texas, has checked in to a medical facility outside the state to be treated for clinical depression, she said on Monday (Aug 7).

Hidalgo, a Democrat elected in 2018 to lead the county of 4.9 million residents, has battled Republican state officials over election administration and police funding. Last November, she won re-election as Harris County judge against a well-funded political novice with a slim margin of about 17,000 votes.

Hidalgo has also clashed with county's district attorney, Kim Ogg, and in June cursed during a public commissioners' meeting in a discussion related to Ogg.

Three of Hidalgo's former aides have been indicted for helping steer Covid-outreach contracts to a party consultant.

"I am one of the over 21 million American adults that is suffering from clinical depression," Hidalgo said in a public letter, adding she was diagnosed and entered a treatment facility last month. She hopes to resume a normal schedule by early September, Hidalgo wrote.

ALSO READ: Depression and anxiety drive increase in UK people too ill to work