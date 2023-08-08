world

Chief of Texas' largest county takes medical leave for depression

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses the news media, the day after a deadly crush of fans during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival, in Houston, Texas, US Nov 6, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 08, 2023 2:24 AM

HOUSTON — Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of the third-largest US county and the largest one in Texas, has checked in to a medical facility outside the state to be treated for clinical depression, she said on Monday (Aug 7).

Hidalgo, a Democrat elected in 2018 to lead the county of 4.9 million residents, has battled Republican state officials over election administration and police funding. Last November, she won re-election as Harris County judge against a well-funded political novice with a slim margin of about 17,000 votes.

Hidalgo has also clashed with county's district attorney, Kim Ogg, and in June cursed during a public commissioners' meeting in a discussion related to Ogg.

Three of Hidalgo's former aides have been indicted for helping steer Covid-outreach contracts to a party consultant.

"I am one of the over 21 million American adults that is suffering from clinical depression," Hidalgo said in a public letter, adding she was diagnosed and entered a treatment facility last month. She hopes to resume a normal schedule by early September, Hidalgo wrote.

