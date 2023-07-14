world

China-Australia relations 'stabilised, improved': Wang Yi

China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
BEIJING — China's top diplomat Wang Yi said China and Australia's relations have "stabilised, improved and developed" under the joint efforts of both countries, a Chinese foreign ministry statement Friday (July 14) said.

Wang also said he hoped Australia will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in the country.

Both sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, properly handle differences, and cultivate a friendly atmosphere of mutual understanding and appreciation, he said.

