China calls on WTO for greater oversight on unilateral tariffs

BEIJING — China's commerce minister has called on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to strengthen supervision over unilateral tariffs, and put forward objective and neutral policy proposals, the ministry said on Wednesday (June 4).

At a WTO ministerial meeting in France, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao reiterated China's stance on upholding a multilateral trading system and said WTO has the country's backing for a more important role in global economic governance.

Wang also met with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and had a "pragmatic and frank" discussion with his Canadian counterpart.

