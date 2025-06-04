Award Banner
China calls on WTO for greater oversight on unilateral tariffs

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao attends a meeting with global business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on March 28.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJune 04, 2025 1:30 AM

BEIJING — China's commerce minister has called on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to strengthen supervision over unilateral tariffs, and put forward objective and neutral policy proposals, the ministry said on Wednesday (June 4).

At a WTO ministerial meeting in France, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao reiterated China's stance on upholding a multilateral trading system and said WTO has the country's backing for a more important role in global economic governance.

Wang also met with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and had a "pragmatic and frank" discussion with his Canadian counterpart.

