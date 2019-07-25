China defends air patrol with Russia after S. Korea, Japan fury

South Korea said it scrambled fighters, including F-15Ks, after a Russian warplane violated its airspace.

China on Wednesday defended a joint air force exercise with Russia that triggered a furious response from regional US allies South Korea and Japan over a perceived airspace violation.

The incident erupted on Tuesday when a Russian A-50 early warning and control plane violated airspace over the Dokdo islands, Seoul said. The islands are also claimed by Tokyo.

South Korea scrambled fighter jets, which fired nearly 400 warning shots at the alleged intruder.

The Chinese and Russian warplanes "strictly abided by the relevant regulations of international law and did not enter the airspace of other countries", defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a news conference in Beijing.