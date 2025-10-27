China downplays tension after German foreign minister cancels Beijing trip

BEIJING — China urged Germany on Monday (Oct 27) to take a long-term view of ties between the world's second and third largest economies, seeking to downplay suggestions of rising tension after Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul postponed his first trip to Beijing.

Wadephul was originally due in the Chinese capital from Sunday on the first visit by a minister of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, but opted not to travel after only one of his requested meetings was confirmed, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

That prompted a senior German parliamentarian to accuse China of having provoked the cancellation from a fear of debate.

"China has always viewed and developed its ties with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective," said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson of China's foreign ministry.

"The two sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals and co-operate for win-win results to propel bilateral ties along the right track," Guo told a press conference on Monday.

The "current circumstances" provided further reason for both countries to seek common cause, he added, but gave no details.

Germany is China's top European trade partner, with two-way trade exceeding US$200 billion (S$259 billion) in 2025, Chinese data shows.

However, neither side has made any official visits since Merz's Christian Democratic Union party defeated the Social Democrat Party of his predecessors, Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel, in polls this year.

In comparison, China's top diplomat has visited Austria, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Switzerland this year.

Wadephul has struck an increasingly tough stance on China since he took office as foreign minister in May.

He has highlighted Beijing's support for Russia's war in Ukraine, its "increasingly aggressive behaviour" in the Indo-Pacific region, and its export curbs on rare earths and semiconductors.

In doing so, he has gone further than predecessor Annalena Baerbock, already known for being outspoken, who labelled Chinese President Xi Jinping a "dictator".

On Friday, Agnieszka Brugger, a senior leader of the opposition Greens, said "the cancellation of Foreign Minister Wadephul's trip to mainland China is only logical and consistent".

She added, "The list of extremely difficult issues with China, which is a relevant player in many global political issues, is growing ever longer."

