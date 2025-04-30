China to lift sanctions on EU Parliament members, official says

BRUSSELS — China has decided to lift sanctions on four members of the European Parliament as well as on its subcommittee on human rights, a parliament official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is expected to announce the change on Wednesday (April 30). The official initially said sanctions would be lifted for four current members and one former member but later said the decision applied only to four current members.

China has grown keen to forge closer economic and political ties with Europe to limit the damage from tariffs on most of its exports to the United States.

The sanctions China is lifting, according to the official, were imposed in 2021 in response to Western measures against Chinese officials accused of the mass detentions of Muslim Uyghurs.

In response to the Chinese sanctions on its members, the European Parliament halted the ratification of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, which had aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China.

Asked about reports that Beijing would lift sanctions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference on Wednesday that "the economic and trade co-operation between China and Europe is complementary and mutually beneficial".

"The legislative bodies of China and the EU are an important part of China-EU relations, and we hope that the two sides will meet each other halfway and strengthen exchanges," he said, adding that "members of the European Parliament are welcome to visit China more often".

