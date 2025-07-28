China opposes Czech president's visit to Dalai Lama

HONG KONG — China said it "resolutely opposed" Czech President Petr Pavel's meeting in India with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, and urged the Czech side to "abide by its one-China political commitment" and maintain healthy and stable relations.

China's embassy in the Czech Republic posted the notice late on Sunday and said China firmly opposes any form of contact between officials of any country and the Dalai "clique".

Pavel met with the Dalai Lama on July 27, it said.

"China urges the Czech side to abide by its one-China political commitment, take immediate and effective measures to eliminate the bad influence," the statement said.

It added that the Czech side should stop sending "any wrong signals to 'Tibetan independence' separatist forces."

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, and Indian foreign relations experts say his presence gives New Delhi leverage against China.

India is also home to about 70,000 Tibetans and a Tibetan government-in-exile.

