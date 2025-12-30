China opposes recognition of Somaliland, affirms support for Somalia

BEIJING - China opposes any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the foreign ministry in Beijing said on Monday (Dec 29), three days after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.

"No country should encourage or support other countries' internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press conference.

He urged authorities in Somaliland to stop "separatist activities and collusion with external forces".

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy - and relative peace and stability - since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.

Israel said on Friday it would seek immediate co-operation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy .

Somalia condemned the move as an "unlawful step" and a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty.

South Africa's foreign affairs ministry on Monday urged the international community to "reject this external interference and support a united, stable Somalia".

