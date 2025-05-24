Award Banner
China pledges support for overseas students after Trump's Harvard curb

China pledges support for overseas students after Trump's Harvard curb
Students walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 23, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 24, 2025 4:04 AM

BEIJING — China will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its overseas students and scholars, the foreign ministry said on Friday, responding to the Trump administration's decision to block Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

US actions will undoubtedly affect its image and credibility, said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, during a regular press briefing, adding that educational co-operation between China and the US benefits both parties.

