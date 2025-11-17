China rare earths deal will 'hopefully' be done by Thanksgiving, Bessent says

WASHINGTON — A rare earths deal between the US and China will "hopefully" be done by Thanksgiving, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in remarks that aired on Sunday (Nov 16).

Bessent's comments follow a framework agreement announced last month in which Washington agreed not to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports and China would hold off on an export licensing regime for crucial rare earths minerals and magnets.

"I am confident that post our meeting in Korea between the two leaders, President Trump, President Xi (Jinping), that China will honour their agreements," Bessent told Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures programme.

Bessent also disputed a recent Wall Street Journal report that said Chinese officials planned to restrict access to rare earths for US companies with ties to the military.

