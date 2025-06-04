China rejects Dutch minister's spying accusation, says tech achievements not 'stolen'

BEIJING - China denied on Tuesday (June 3) that its scientific and technological achievements were due to "stolen" intellectual property, after comments by the Dutch defence minister accusing Beijing of intensifying its espionage, especially on semiconductors.

China firmly opposes attempts to "smear" it using accusations of "spying" and "cyberattacks" as a pretext, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a written response to Reuters. It urged relevant sides to look at China objectively and fairly.

The Dutch military intelligence agency said last year that Chinese spies had targeted the Dutch semiconductor, aerospace and maritime industries. Such attacks have intensified, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said at a forum on Saturday.

