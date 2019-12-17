China, Russia propose lifting of some UN sanctions on North Korea; US says not the time

UNITED NATIONS - China and Russia on Monday (Dec 16) proposed the UN Security Council lift a ban on North Korea exporting statues, seafood and textiles, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters, in a move Russia said is aimed at encouraging talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

The draft also called for a ban to be lifted on North Koreans working abroad and the termination of a 2017 requirement for all North Korean workers to be repatriated by next week.

The draft would also exempt inter-Korean rail and road co-operation projects from UN sanctions.

It was not immediately clear when or if the draft resolution could be put to a vote in the 15-member Security Council. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, France, Britain, Russia or China to pass.

"We're not rushing things," Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Reuters, adding that negotiations with council members would begin on Tuesday (Dec 17).

He said the sanctions they had proposed lifting were "not directly related to the North Korea nuclear programme, this is a humanitarian issue."

A US State Department official said now was not the time for the Security Council to consider lifting sanctions on North Korea as the country was "threatening to conduct an escalated provocation, refusing to meet to discuss denuclearisation, and continuing to maintain and advance its prohibited weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs."

The sanctions on industries that Russia and China have proposed lifting earned North Korea hundreds of millions of dollars and were put in place in 2016 and 2017 to try and cut off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

The US, Britain and France have insisted that no UN sanctions should be lifted until North Korea gives up its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.