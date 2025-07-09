China says US is in 'no position' to point fingers over Tibet issues

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (July 8) that the United States was in "no position" to point fingers at the country on Tibet-related issues, urging Washington to fully recognise the "sensitivity" of the matter.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement on the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on Sunday, after a week of celebrations by his followers.

Mao told a regular press conference on Tuesday that the Dalai Lama "is a political exile who is engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion", and has "no right" to represent the Tibetan people or decide the region's future.

"We urge the US to fully recognise the importance and sensitivity of Tibet-related issues and the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai clique," she said.

Rubio had sent a message saying the Dalai Lama continued to inspire people by embodying a message of "unity, peace, and compassion."

"We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," he added.

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists assured followers last week that upon his death, he would be reincarnated, and a non-profit institution he has set up will have the sole authority to identify his reincarnation, countering China's insistence that it will choose his successor.

Beijing says it practises a policy of freedom of religious belief and has the right to approve the Dalai Lama's succession as a legacy from imperial times.

Rubio, who has a history of criticising China over its policy on Tibet, in May called for the "immediate release" of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the six-year-old chosen by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's No.2 leader, who disappeared in May 1995.

A few months later, the Chinese government appointed Gyaltsen Norbu as the Panchen Lama, replacing the Dalai Lama's choice.

The Panchen Lama is one of the senior Buddhist clerics who are supposed to help identify the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

[[nid:719825]]