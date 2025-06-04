China tells US envoy Washington must get ties back on 'right track'

BEIJING — The US should create the necessary conditions for bilateral relations to get back onto "the right track", China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the US ambassador to Beijing on Tuesday (June 3), according to a ministry statement.

After trade talks last month in Geneva, China has "conscientiously and strictly" implemented the consensus reached by both sides, but it is "regrettable that the US recently introduced a series of 'negative' measures", which China firmly opposes, Wang told Ambassador David Perdue.

Bilateral relations are at a critical juncture, and dialogue and co-operation are "the only correct choice," Wang said.

Perdue said in an X post after the meeting that he had emphasised US President Donald Trump's priorities on trade, fentanyl, and illegal immigration, adding that "communication is vital" to US-China relations.

Trump on Friday accused China of violating a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions, and the US has ordered curbs on chip design software and other shipments to China.

The Geneva truce to dial back triple-digit tariffs for 90 days prompted a massive relief rally in global stocks. But it did nothing to address the underlying reasons for Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods, mainly longstanding US complaints about China's state-dominated, export-driven economic model.

Senior US officials have said this week that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would speak soon to iron out trade issues, including a dispute over critical minerals and China's restrictions on exports of certain minerals.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a regular news briefing on Tuesday the Trump administration "is actively monitoring China's compliance with the Geneva trade agreement", and added that "there will be a leader to leader talk very soon".

