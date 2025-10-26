China trade negotiator, vice-premier arrive for second day of US-China trade talks

KUALA LUMPUR — China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived on Sunday (Oct 26) at a venue in Kuala Lumpur for a second day of trade talks between the US and China.

The Chinese economic officials are meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit to de-escalate a trade war.

The world's two largest economies are looking to avert an escalation of their trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened new 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and other trade curbs starting on Nov 1, in retaliation for China's vastly expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals.

A US Treasury spokesperson told reporters on Saturday that the first day of talks had been "very constructive".

A positive outcome for the talks would remove roadblocks for a meeting next week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

The White House has officially announced the meeting, but Beijing has yet to confirm that the two leaders will meet.

Trump is expected to arrive in the Malaysian capital on Sunday morning for the summit, as part of a five-day trip in Asia.

[[nid:724412]]