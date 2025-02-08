Award Banner
Award Banner
world

China urges Panama to 'make right decision' after announcing Belt and Road exit

China urges Panama to 'make right decision' after announcing Belt and Road exit
A cargo ship sails towards the Bridge of the Americas, which spans the entrance to the Panama Canal, after newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump's remarks during his inauguration speech, when he vowed that the United States would take back the canal, in Panama City, Panama, on Jan 22, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 08, 2025 4:22 AM

BEIJING — China expressed regret on Saturday (Feb 8) over Panama's intention to leave Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, urging the Latin American nation to "make the right decision".

Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhuyuan met Panama's ambassador to China and lodged solemn representations, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Zhao said Beijing deeply regrets Panama's decision and that the move was "not in the vital interests of Panama", it said.

"It is hoped that Panama will eliminate external interference and make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the statement said.

[[nid:714407]]

PanamachinaBelt and Road initiativePolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.