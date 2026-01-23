China willing to work with UK to boost economic ties, ministry says

BEIJING — China is willing to work with UK on the basis of mutual respect to promote economic ties and a favourable business environment, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (Jan 22).

"Strengthening China-UK economic and trade co-operation is beneficial for the development of both countries and injects more stability and certainty into the global economy," the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The remarks came in response to a Reuters report on Wednesday that the two countries were aiming to revive a "golden era" of business dialogue when Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a planned Beijing visit next week.

Top executives of firms from both sides are expected to participate a revamped "UK-China CEO Council," originally conceived in 2018 during a period of ties dubbed "a golden era."

But sources told Reuters talks have only just begun in earnest and details still needed to be settled.

All of the sources said US President Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland could derail Starmer's trip, adding that with the UK's recent decision on China's mega embassy plan, other elements of the visit were still being finalised.

Neither China nor Britain has officially announced Starmer's visit, which would be the first to China by a British leader since 2018.

