China's foreign minister holds talks in UK for first time in a decade

LONDON/BEIJING — China is ready to work with the United Kingdom towards stable and improving bilateral ties, and to further co-operate in infrastructure, trade and investment, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday (Feb 14), citing its minister.

Wang Yi made his first official visit to UK on Thursday for the first time in a decade where he held talks with the prime minister, foreign minister and national security adviser.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Wang said China and the UK need to strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and demonstrate responsibility as major countries.

"The recent China-UK financial dialogue has achieved fruitful results, and exchanges at all levels have been resumed, demonstrating the great potential of practical co-operation between the two countries," Wang said, referring to an economic and financial dialogue between the two nations in Beijing last month.

The Labour government, in power in Britain since July, has made improving ties with China one of its main foreign policy goals, after a period when relations plunged to their lowest level in decades under successive Conservative governments.

Starmer told Wang he wanted "consistent and respectful" relations between their countries, when he dropped in on the planned meeting between Wang and his National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, Starmer's spokesman told reporters.

"He underlined his intention to build a consistent and respectful relationship between the UK and China ... including deepening co-operation on trade, investment and other areas of mutual benefit," the spokesman said.

"He reiterated that the UK will always engage frankly on areas where our views differ, as part of the stable and regular engagement this government is committed to maintaining with China."

They also discussed strengthening co-operation in dealing with climate change, artificial intelligence and clean energy, according to the Chinese readout.

Both nations agreed on next-step bilateral exchanges and co-operation, and will speed up preparations for institutional dialogues on the economy and trade, health and industrial co-operation, the Chinese ministry said.

British foreign minister David Lammy said he discussed with Wang international security, the war in Ukraine and Middle East.

But Lammy said he would continue to challenge China on the imprisonment of pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, human rights and the sanctioning of British parliamentarians.

Wang "comprehensively" explained China's position on the Ukraine war, and called for "no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities, and no fanning flames", according to official news agency Xinhua.

It cited Wang as saying China welcomes all efforts committed to peace talks and supports building a "balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture".

[[nid:714622]]