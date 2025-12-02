China's military reaching further, more frequently into Pacific, says Australia

SYDNEY — Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said China is more frequently projecting military power further into the Pacific, in a speech highlighting the challenges Australia faces as it competes for influence in its neighbourhood.

"China continues to assert its strategic influence, including through economic and security means, and is more frequently projecting its military power further into our region," Wong said in a speech in Canberra on Tuesday (Dec 2).

Wong said this was happening "without the transparency that the region expects" and that the collective security and prosperity of South Pacific nations depends on mutual co-operation.

"This is how we can ensure that we have choices, should pressure be applied to us. The unity of the Pacific Islands Forum exemplifies regionalism: empowering smaller and medium-sized countries to counter power asymmetries," she said.

Australia was subject to trade restrictions worth A$20 billion (S$16.99 billion) from its largest trading partner China between 2020 and 2023 due to a political dispute, and has previously warned Pacific Island countries about economic coercion as they seek to boost trade with Beijing.

As Australia pushes for closer economic and security integration with neighbouring countries, Wong said the growing interest in the Pacific from external partners was having consequences, and Australia was in a contest for influence every day.

"We know that Australia can no longer be the only partner of choice in the Pacific. There's no rewind button," she said.

Eleven Pacific Island countries have diplomatic ties with Beijing, with several including Tonga heavily indebted to Chinese state banks. Three South Pacific countries have ties with Taiwan.

Amid global uncertainty in development aid, Australia remained a reliable partner that had committed A$2.2 billion in development assistance to the Pacific "to meet the highest needs at a time of disruption", she said.

Australia had also given A$1.3 billion in climate finance to Pacific countries.

China's Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said last year that Beijing's security aims in the Pacific Islands was not a military strategy and should not concern Australia.

