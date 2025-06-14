China's UN envoy condemns Israeli strikes on Iran: State media

BEIJING/HONG KONG - China condemns Israel's violations of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and urges Israel to immediately stop all risky military actions, China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said, state media Xinhua News Agency reported.

"China opposes the intensification of contradictions and the expansion of conflicts, and is deeply concerned about the consequences that may be brought about by Israel's actions," Fu was quoted as saying at a meeting held by the UN Security Council on the Middle East situation on Friday.

China is seriously concerned about the negative impact of the current developments on diplomatic negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, said Fu.

Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran early on Friday (June 13), saying it was the start of a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes on Friday night, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the country's two largest cities.

China has issued advisories to its citizens in Israel and Iran of the "complex and severe" security situation in those countries, adding a warning to those in Israel to prepare for possible missile and drone attacks.

