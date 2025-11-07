China's vice premier urges end to trade barriers holding back green transition

BELEM, Brazil — China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday (Nov 6) called for an end to trade barriers that are holding back the global energy transition, as he urged "true multilateralism" from fellow leaders at a global climate summit in Brazil.

"We need to strengthen international collaboration on green technology and industry, remove trade barriers, and ensure the free flow of quality green products to better meet the needs of global sustainable development," Ding said, speaking via a translator.

Ding said that developed countries should fulfil their obligations "to take the lead in emission reduction, earnestly honour their funding commitments" and provide more support to developing countries, according to the official Xinhua news agency on Friday.

China is willing to work with all parties to "persistently promote green and low carbon development", he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in September that China was aiming to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by seven per cent to 10 per cent by 2035 compared with its peak.

As part of China's nationally determined contribution targets, by 2035 the country's non-fossil energy consumption will account for more than 30 per cent of total energy consumption, he said.

