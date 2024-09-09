Award Banner
China's Xi, Russia's Putin send greetings to North Korea's Kim Jong-un, KCNA says

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan July 3, 2024.
PHOTO: Sputnik/Pavel Volkov via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 09, 2024 7:13 AM

SEOUL — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of North Korea's founding anniversary, state media KCNA said on Monday.

"I am sure that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK will be strengthened in a planned way thanks to our joint efforts," Putin said, according to KCNA.

DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

Xi called for deeper strategic communication and co-operation with North Korea in his message, KCNA said.

Last year, Kim marked the country's founding day on Sept 9 with a parade of paramilitary groups and diplomatic exchanges in which he vowed to deepen ties with China and Russia.

