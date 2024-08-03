Chinese Olympian gets proposed to after winning gold at Paris Olympics, melting hearts of netizens

It's a massive win on and off the court for Huang Yaqiong.

The Chinese Olympian won mixed doubles gold with her player partner Zheng Siwei at the 2024 Paris Olympic on Friday (Aug 2).

But that wasn't the only highlight of the day for her.

Moments after the medal ceremony concluded, her boyfriend Liu Yuchen, who is a men's doubles Tokyo silver medallist, waited by the sidelines with a bouquet of flowers for her.

Little did the 30-year-old expect that he would pull out a proposal ring, as he got down on one knee and popped the question.

The moment Liu did so, a full house at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena erupted with joy as a shocked Huang said yes.

This capped an unforgettable experience for Huang at the Paris Olympic, winning the gold and finishing the tournament 6-0 without losing a single game in the process.

On the official Olympics website, Huang shared how she "cannot describe the feeling" of winning gold at the Olympic and being proposed to by her partner.

She added: "I was surprised by the engagement ring. I’ve been focusing on training to become an Olympic champion. I never expected it.

"I haven’t thought about how we will celebrate."

On social media, multiple posts of the proposal have gone viral with netizens captivated by this Paris love story.

One TikTok user cheekily demanded: "We need a Chinese drama about this as soon as possible."

Another netizen mentioned how this was "truly the best day of their lives".

Love at the Olympic Games

Prior to the start of this year's Olympic Games, there was another proposal between a pair of Olympians.

Argentinian field hockey player Maria Campoy's boyfriend Pablo Simonet – who plays for Argentina's men's handball team – proposed to her at the Olympic Village.

The couple were having a group photo taken at the River Seine when Simonet presented the ring to Campoy.

She accepted the proposal as teammates cheered in the background.

