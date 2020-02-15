Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe

The Bichat hospital in Paris, where some of the patients infected with the coronavirus are being treated.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP and Reuters

PARIS - An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalised in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday (Feb 15).

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851.

The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China.

The epidemic has killed more than 1,500 people.

Ms Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the 80-year-old man, who was treated at the Bichat hospital in northern Paris since Jan 25, had died of a lung infection due to the coronavirus, adding that his condition “had deteriorated rapidly” after several critical days.

He had arrived in France on Jan 16 before he was placed in quarantine in the hospital on Jan 25.

Six people with the virus remain in hospital in France, Ms Buzyn said, adding that none was seriously ill.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases, of which roughly 35 have been reported in the European Union.

Until the death in France, there had been three deaths outside mainland China, with one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The scale of the epidemic ballooned this week after officials in the Chinese province of Hubei – the epicentre of the outbreak – changed their criteria for counting cases, adding thousands of new patients to the tally.

Some 56 million people in Hubei and its capital Wuhan are now living under quarantine, virtually sealed off from the rest of the country in an effort to contain the virus.

 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Singapore, 3 linked to Grace Assembly church
Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Singapore, 3 linked to Grace Assembly church
In &#039;virus-free&#039; Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
In 'virus-free' Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Health screening creates gridlock at Causeway
Health screening creates gridlock at Causeway
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
Phua Chu Kang gets serious about coronavirus
Phua Chu Kang gets serious about coronavirus
Bedok North abandoned baby: Police arrest 26-year-old woman believed to be mother
Bedok North abandoned baby: Police arrest 26-year-old woman believed to be mother
Tavia Yeung surprises hubby with baby news
Tavia Yeung surprises hubby with baby news
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were &#039;The One&#039;
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were 'The One'
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

Home Works

House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES