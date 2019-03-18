Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque rampage live stream

CHRISTCHURCH - An 18-year-old appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday (March 18) charged with distributing the live-stream video of a deadly mass shooting at Christchurch's Al Noor mosque.

The teenager, whose name was suppressed by the judge, was also charged with publishing a photograph of the mosque with the message "target acquired".

The man was arrested on Friday, but police have since said they do not believe he was directly involved in the attacks at two mosques in Christchurch which happened on the same day, in which 50 worshippers were killed.

He faces charges of sharing the gunman's live-stream and posting a photograph of one of the mosques attacked with the message "target acquired" along with other chat messages "inciting extreme violence", the Herald reported.

His request for bail was refused but the judge granted him name suppression. He is due back in court next month.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with murder for the mosque shootings. Tarrant was remanded without a plea and is due back in court on April 5 where police said he was likely to face more charges.

The teen was initially charged with publishing material insulting other races and ethnicities but that charge was withdrawn and replaced by the two new charges on Monday.