At Christmas, Bethlehem says denied full gifts of tourism

Less than an hour after a group of Indian tourists arrive at Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, they exit smiling, directly board their bus and head back to Jerusalem.

The city where Christians believe Jesus was born is teeming with tourists - but the Christmas spirit is dampened by complaints that Israeli tour operators don't allow the city to truly benefit from the influx.

While Bethlehem's 50-odd hotels are fully booked during the peak season around Christmas Day, December 25, they struggle to ensure occupancy rates throughout the year.

Less than a third of the three million tourists who visit Bethlehem every year spend at least one night there, according to the Palestinian Hotel Association.

Most head straight back through the Israeli checkpoint and out of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians accuse Israeli tour companies of seeking to undermine their business by organising only fleeting visits.

In the search for more regular business, the small city, located between Jerusalem and Hebron in the southern West Bank, is looking to expand non-religious tourism.

Ironically, a major draw now is the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict itself, and the political street art it has spawned.

Especially the works of Banksy, the British spray-can maestro whose true identity remains a secret, have drawn many visitors and spawned a graffiti-themed tourism cottage industry.

TRIPS CONTROLLED

In the square in front of the church that remains the main draw in Bethlehem, a Brazilian couple and their daughter were delighted to have visited the site as part of a three-week tour including Jerusalem and other cities.

"It was very fast, but it was enough," said the mother before heading back to Jerusalem where they would stay the night.

A nearby trader lamented the fact tourists don't bother to explore the city's streets and markets.