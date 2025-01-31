Church of England bishop resigns, denies sexual assault allegations

LIVERPOOL, England — A Church of England bishop resigned on Thursday (Jan 30) after what he called a "trial by media" over allegations of sexual assault which he has denied, but which have deepened a crisis at the mother church of the Anglican Communion.

Bishop of Liverpool John Perumbalath announced his decision after the resignation in November of Justin Welby as Archbishop of Canterbury, the de facto leader of the 85 million Anglicans worldwide, following independent findings that Welby should have done more to stop a serial child abuser.

Perumbalath denied accusations made in a programme shown by Channel 4 News television on Tuesday that he sexually assaulted a woman on separate occasions between 2019 and 2023, and that he sexually harassed a fellow bishop.

"I do not wish this story to become a distraction for this incredible diocese and its people whom it has been an honour and joy to serve," he said in a letter published on the Diocese of Liverpool website.

Perumbalath, who is from the Indian state of Kerala, said his resignation was not an admission of liability or fault.

"This rush to judgement and my trial by media [be that social or broadcast] has made my position untenable due to the impact it will have on the Diocese of Liverpool and the wider church whilst we await further reviews and next steps," he added.

The Church said on Tuesday its safeguarding team had found insufficient evidence to bring a safeguarding-related complaint after a report of alleged misconduct against Perumbalath in early 2023.

It said a further complaint from another woman had been rejected by an independent judge as it was not brought within the one-year deadline.

Perumbalath, 58, was ordained into the Church of North India in 1994 before moving to Britain to join the Diocese of Rochester in southern England in 2001. He had been Bishop of Liverpool since 2023.

Perumbalath said he was retiring from active ministry immediately although the date when his role would formally end was yet to be determined.

The senior leadership in the diocese acknowledged his decision, calling it "a deeply painful situation".

