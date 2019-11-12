Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on the state of human rights showed on Tuesday.

The Amnesty poll, released on Human Rights Day, asked more than 10,000 people aged 18-25, in 22 countries across six continents, to pick up to five major issues from a list of 23.

Of those, 41 per cent selected climate change, making it the most commonly cited issue globally.

"For young people, the climate crisis is one of the defining challenges of their age," said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty's outgoing secretary general, noting the huge surge in young people protesting about it on the streets.

"This is a wake-up call to world leaders that they must take far more decisive action to tackle the climate emergency or risk betraying younger generations further," he added.

Among global worries, pollution was ranked second at 36 per cent and terrorism third at 31 per cent.

At the national level, however, corruption, pollution, economic instability and income inequality came out as the top four concerns, with climate change pushed into fifth place.

"We are living inside a failed system," said Naidoo. "The climate crisis, pollution, corruption and poor living standards are all windows on an alarming truth about how the powerful have exploited their power for selfish and often short-term gain."

When asked who should take the most responsibility for protecting the environment globally, 54 per cent of respondents said governments, 28 per cent individuals and 14 per cent businesses.

And 63 per cent agreed governments should take the wellbeing of their citizens more seriously than economic growth.

FUTURE COSTS

On Tuesday, meanwhile, a law firm representing 16 children from around the world, including Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, sent letters to the governments of Norway and Canada.

Those countries' support for their oil and gas industries breached the children's rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the letters said.