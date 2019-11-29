Climate protests kick off in smoke-covered Sydney

SYDNEY - Protesters in smoke-covered Sydney kicked off a fresh round of global protests against climate change on Friday (Nov 29), with activists and schoolchildren picketing the headquarters of bushfire-ravaged Australia's ruling party.

Hundreds of people gathered at the conservative Liberal party's offices to heed the call to action from 16-year-old climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia - the country's south-east has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks.

The protesters - brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" - turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by the fires that has blanketed the city for much of the last month.

Six people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed in the crisis, which scientists say has been worsened by rising temperatures.

Drought and unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions have fuelled the unprecedented blazes.

The target of the protesters' ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has angrily denied any link between the fires and climate change while defending his support for fossil fuels.

"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires," said school strike leader Shiann Broderick.