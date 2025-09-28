Colombian President Petro accuses US of violating international law after visa revoked

BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Sept 27) dismissed the US decision to revoke his visa and accused Washington of violating international law over his criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.

The US said on Friday it would revoke Petro's visa after he took to New York's streets on Friday to join a pro-Palestinian demonstration and urged US soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's orders.

"I no longer have a visa to travel to the United States. I don't care. I don't need a visa ... because I'm not only a Colombian citizen but a European citizen, and I truly consider myself a free person in the world," Petro said on social media.

"Revoking it for denouncing genocide shows the US no longer respects international law," he added on a post on X.

Israel has repeatedly denied genocide charges over its actions in Gaza and says it is acting in self-defence.

Images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked global outrage against Israel's assault on Gaza, which has killed 65,000 people, according to Gazan authorities, and internally displaced the entire population of the enclave. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say this amounts to genocide.

Israel calls its actions self-defence after the October 2023 attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 people and in which over 250 were taken hostage.

Petro, addressing a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside UN headquarters in Manhattan, called for a global armed force with the priority to liberate Palestinians and urged US soldiers "not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity."

The State Department posted on X that it would "revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."

Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that using visa revocation as a diplomatic weapon goes against the spirit of the UN, which protects freedom of expression and guarantees the independence of member states at UN events.

"The UN should find a completely neutral host country ... that would allow the Organisation itself to issue authorisation to enter the territory of that new host State," the ministry said.

Petro is not the first Colombian president to have his US visa revoked. In 1996, then-President Ernesto Samper's visa was cancelled over a political scandal involving allegations that the Cali drug cartel had funded his presidential campaign.

Relations between Bogota and Washington have frayed since Trump returned to office. Earlier this year, Petro blocked deportation flights from the US, prompting threats of tariffs and sanctions. The two sides later reached a deal.

In July, both countries recalled their ambassadors after Petro accused US officials of plotting a coup, a claim Washington called baseless.

Petro cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2024 and banned Colombian coal exports to the country.