Congo rally to 3-1 win against Uzbekistan to seal place in World Cup knockouts

ATLANTA – Congo advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time by rallying to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan on Saturday (June 27).

The African nation was playing in football's biggest tournament for only the second time in its history after a 52-year absence.

Two second-half goals from Yoane Wissa and one from Fiston Mayele sealed the win and saw Congo join Cape Verde as another surprise qualifier for the round of 32.

Uzbekistan led through Eldor Shomurodov's first-half strike that looked set to end Congo's hopes.

But Sebastien Desabre's team produced a rousing fight after the break.

[[nid:739071]]