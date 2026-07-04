Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 1,502

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 1,502, including 473 deaths, government data showed on Friday (July 3).

The cases were recorded in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

The virus causing this outbreak, called Bundibugyo, is less common than others that cause Ebola disease and there are no specific treatments or vaccines for it.

Researchers began a highly anticipated study of two possible Ebola treatments on July 2 in hopes of fighting the still-growing outbreak in eastern Congo, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the enrolment of the first participant.

The trial "offers real hope that we can deliver concrete results for — and with — the communities at the heart of the outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Researchers will be testing if two drugs could improve survival.

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