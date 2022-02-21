Convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

NEW YORK - The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of masterminding the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, the authorities said on Sunday (Feb 20).

Madoff's sister Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday (Feb 17) in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

"After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide," the office said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.



Madoff died at age 82 last year in federal prison, where he was serving a 150-year sentence.

His massive scheme, estimated as high as US$64.8 billion (S$87 billion), went undiscovered for years and ensnared thousands of victims, including charities, hedge funds, celebrities and pension funds.