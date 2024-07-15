Copa final delayed after ticketless fans rush stadium gates

The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed by more than hour on July 14 after thousands of fans without tickets rushed security and tried to force their way into the stadium, organisers said.

Video circulating on social media showed security scuffling with fans as they ran across the concourses and attempted to breach the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Police managed to close the gates and initiate a lockdown, leading to scores of people stuck outside trying to enter before the match kicked off. Both teams were taken off the field as the chaos brewed outside.

A Reuters witness saw several people being ejected from the stadium by security staff while some players said their families were caught up in the chaos outside and were unable to enter the venue, which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL pushed the start time back three times from 8.00 pm to 8.30 pm, to 8.45 pm and finally to 9.15 pm, when the teams were finally able to line up for the national anthems and begin the match.

"In anticipation of tonight's Copa America final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk," a statement from a Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson said.

"Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe."

Miami-Dade police said there were several incidents before the gates were opened at the stadium.

"These incidents have been a result of the unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium," they said on social media. "We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel."

ESPN reported that for at least one gate, fans with tickets were allowed to enter one at a time.

'Shame, Unbelievable'

Posts on social media said some fans had fainted in the chaos and others described people receiving treatment from medics. The families of several Argentina players said they had been caught up in the mayhem.

"He was worried and called us all the time to see how we were doing, and told us he was going to stay at the gate until we could get in," midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's mother told TyC Sports.

Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho's brother, Roberto Garnacho, posted on X: "What a shame CONMEBOL, the families not being able to enter the stadium, unbelievable.

"We were with (Argentina defender Marcos Acuna's) family, outside, getting away from the fights... Argentina's security had to come get us, children of players crying, people entering without tickets, it really is a shame," he added.

Some fans said they had paid thousands of dollars for tickets and were unable to enter the stadium.

"They opened the gates and let people go through without tickets, with no way of checking if they could get in, we don't know if they came in with weapons or what they had on them," a fan told Reuters.

"The Miami police have just arrived, the sheriff and the riot squad are here but the gates are still closed and we can't get in."

Another fan hoped that organisers of the 2026 World Cup, being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, would take steps to prevent a repeat of the chaos.

"It's a total mess, they opened them and at least 500 people snuck in. We paid about US$10,000 (S$13,429) for five tickets and we're still outside and they won't open the gate," the fan said.

CONMEBOL said they had tightened security following the semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia, when Uruguayan players clashed with Colombian fans after the match ended.

They also confirmed that Shakira's half-time show in the final would last 20 minutes. Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo had said he disagreed with the extended half-time break beyond the usual 15 minutes because it could affect players' fitness.

