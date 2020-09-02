Coronavirus: French ski resort that hosted 5 infected British nationals tries to calm panic

A general view shows the French Alpine resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, France.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

LES CONTAMINES, FRANCE - Not everyone will be attending the public information meeting at Contamines-Montjoie, the French Alpine ski resort grappling with a coronavirus outbreak.

"Gather people into a hall... I'm not sure that's the best idea," said Marie-Jeanne, who hires out ski equipment.

"It's all everyone is talking about," she said of the outbreak.

"The ski school already had some cancellations."

News that five British nationals who stayed at the resort have been confirmed as infected could not have come at a worse time.

Saturday was first day of the winter break for schools in some parts of France, including the Paris region, with the rest of France breaking in the coming weeks.

"We've had a lot calls since this morning," said Annick Roger, who runs the tourist office.

"There have already been some cancellations, people panicking a bit, wondering where the contaminated people could have gone. It's normal..."

Normally, this time of year, the village of 1,200 people is invaded by thousands of tourists, visiting for the skiing at a resort that is part of the Mont Blanc chain, and just a few kilometres from the Italian border.

"Some tourists on the motorway are already turning around," said Pascale Haye, who runs a supermarket. "It's a shame that this should fall now."

There is no visible sign of the hurried hospitalisation overnight on Friday of 11 British nationals.

The alert was sounded after it was discovered that a man just returned from Singapore had passed on the virus to five people in his entourage, including a child, during their stay at the resort between Jan 24 and 28.

Another six members of the party were hospitalised as a precaution and were undergoing tests. The original carrier, meanwhile, was already back in Britain.

It was one of the clusters of the coronavirus outbreak that began in China and has since infected 34,500 and killed more than 700 people.

Some people the Alpine village could hardly believe the news.

"I have to travel to China for work and I put off my trip," said holidaymaker Olivier Campion. And now, he said, the virus had come to join him on his ski holiday.

MASKS IN DEMAND

At the village chemists, Eric Paris said that although he had had a lot people asking for them, he was refusing to give out masks.

"That's 14 days now, the incubation period has passed," he said.

"If everybody is walking around with masks on, you imagine the hysteria?

"I checked with the regional health agencies, the town hall: there are no instructions. Everybody who should have been taken out of Contamines has been," he added.

"Just because you have a sore back after a day's skiing doesn't mean you have the coronavirus."

There are posters in the shops reminding people of the precautions to take, and a special number to call in case of need. And the village school, which the infected British child attended, will be closed next week for health checks.

At the Airelles restaurant, however, the staff are focussed on looking after their customers.

"The poor folk, they arrive from Paris and we don't want to spook them with that," said the restaurant's owner, Delphine Wattablet.

In the village square, meanwhile, Welshman Alun Price is on the last day of his holiday. "I'm almost happy to be going home," he said.

"As if there weren't enough problems with the English and Brexit!"

Catherine Marjou on the other hand, has just unpacked her bags. She only heard about the outbreak over the radio on the coach driving them there.

"We're a bit scared...," she said. "Still, we'll try not to think about it too much."

But Parisian tourist Laurent Geneslay was determined not to let it spoil his holiday.

He was even ready to wear a protection mask "if that means there are a few less people in the ski lifts!"

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Thai police hunting for killer soldier who shot dead at least 17 in rampage
Thai police hunting for killer soldier who shot dead at least 17 in rampage
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
Worst first date: 'I went home feeling dirty and disgusted'
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES