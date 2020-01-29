Coronavirus stokes Asian discrimination fears in Canada's biggest city

A man wearing a mask walks in the Chinatown district of downtown Toronto, Ontario, after 3 patients with novel coronavirus were reported in Canada January 28, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TORONTO - Canada has identified only three cases of the new coronavirus so far, but there are fears a more serious outbreak could stoke anti-Asian sentiment in scenes reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that killed dozens in the Toronto area in the early 2000s.

More than 9,000 people signed a petition urging one of the area's school boards to keep children whose family members recently returned from China out of classrooms, and some businesses in Toronto's Chinatown are already recording a slowdown.

SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, killed 44 people in the Toronto area, causing widespread fear and making Canada the only country outside Asia to report deaths from that virus in 2002-2003. So far the new coronavirus has killed more than 100 people in China.

"This is exactly what happened during SARS," Amy Go, interim national president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, told Reuters in reference to the school board petition.

"We really, really have to check that we are not being overwhelmed by irrational fear and irrational panic," she said.

The York Region School Board responded to the petition by saying it understood "that students and their families are feeling some anxiety," but cautioned that anyone can contract and transmit the virus.

The situation "can regrettably give rise to discrimination based on perceptions, stereotypes and hate," the board said.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu on Tuesday said there was a risk Chinese Canadians could feel "somewhat targeted" because of the origin of the virus, and that it could hurt their businesses if people shun them out of fear.

But the Asian community is also among the most concerned about the virus, said Polly Chow, a Chinese-Canadian mother from Toronto.

She said she agreed with the board petition, and with her son's private school "emergency order" that children be self-quarantined for 15 days if their families had travelled where there were confirmed cases.

Chow described an atmosphere of fear and protectiveness among parents, and said many students in her son's class did not attend school on Monday.


"All the kids who didn't attend were all the Asian kids," she told Reuters.

"When you're Asian, you get exposed to news through the Asian media. You see more graphically what's happening in China, so that increases the fear."

The South Asian and Chinese communities are the two largest visible minorities in Canada, and some 1.8 million people, or just under 5 per cent of the country's total population, are of Chinese descent.

On Tuesday, authorities in British Columbia reported Canada's third case of the novel coronavirus in Vancouver. The first two to contract the virus in Canada - a husband and wife - live in Toronto. All three recently returned from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Tonny Louie, chair of Toronto Chinatown Business Improvement Area, said business activity had already slowed due to concern over the virus, and scenes like the one Tuesday at Toronto's Chongqing Liuyishou Hot Pot, where all the employees wore surgical masks meant to protect them from contagion, do not help.

"The numbers are down," Louie said. "There's not that many people in the street."

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Canada

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES