Court rules Dolce & Gabbana must pay Maradona for illegal use of name

The Dolce & Gabbana store name is pictured above the facade of a shop, on December 26, 2012 in Paris.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A court has ordered luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana to pay damages to football great Diego Maradona for using his name during a fashion show, his lawyer told AFP on Wednesday.

The ruling by the Milan court on Tuesday ordered the Italian fashion house to pay 70,000 euros (S$105,700) to the Argentinian footballer, plus 13,000 euros in attorney fees, Maradona's lawyer, Ulisse Corea, said.

In a 2016 fashion show held in Naples, Dolce & Gabbana sent a model down the runway wearing a blue and white jersey - the colors of the footballer's longtime team - and sporting the name Maradona and his famous now-retired number, 10.

The show was organised "without the consent of Maradona and without him having been contacted," Corea said. 

Dolce & Gabbana maintained that the move was an homage to Naples, an argument refuted by Maradona's lawyers, who stressed the commercial aspect of the fashion show - a key marketing tool for luxury brands to generate sales.

Maradona's name is synonomous with "football excellence" and third parties cannot "use it without the consent of the owner," Judge Paola Gandolfi wrote in her ruling. 

On Instagram, Maradona said justice had been served: "Homages are fantastic but I think they should have asked for the necessary authorisation to use my name in their fashion show."

In her ruling, Gandolfi noted that the damages were limited as no such clothing with Maradona's name had been made.

Maradona had originally asked that Dolce & Gabbana pay one million euros.

More about
dolce and gabbana Lawsuits

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
'Go and die': Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger &amp; other deals this week
Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

Home Works

5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

SERVICES