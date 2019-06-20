'Credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi murder: UN expert

The UN expert says Khashoggi was "fully aware of the powers held by the Crown Prince, and fearful of him".

There is "credible evidence" linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, a UN expert said Wednesday, calling for sanctions on the prince's foreign assets.

The conclusion was outlined in a report by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard.

Callamard, an independent human rights expert who does not speak for the United Nations but reports her findings to it, called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to initiate an international criminal investigation into the case.

She told reporters in Geneva it was clear "the execution of Mr Khashoggi was the responsibility of the state of Saudi Arabia."

Callamard added: "There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's."