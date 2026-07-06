Cristiano Ronaldo announces 2026 World Cup will be his last

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that this year's World Cup will be his last.

The 41-year-old football star has been preparing to face Spain in the Round of 16 tie in Dallas, Texas, and ahead of the match, Ronaldo confirmed that this year's tournament will be the last of his storied career.

Ronaldo — who made his World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany — said during a pre-match press conference: "It's about enjoying it as much as possible. This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."

Ronaldo — who has played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus during his club career — insists he'll walk away without any regrets, regardless of the result against Spain.

He said: "The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100 per cent, but 1,000 per cent. Because I've given everything in football."

Ronaldo explained that he plays the game for passion, rather than because he needs to.

The record-breaking forward is also proud of how he's performed during the World Cup so far, especially given his age.

The Portugal star — who became the first player to score in six World Cups when he netted twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage — reflected: "I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it ... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals [at this World Cup]. I'm not doing too badly, right?"

Ronaldo has never won the World Cup, and he's philosophical about Portugal's chances this year.

He explained: "I'm not lacking anything in life.

"I'm not going to be more, or less, Cristiano because I won the World Cup. We have the qualities to win, but only one country can win it ... Age gives you maturity and experience.

"I'm thankful even for the attacks I receive, turning 40 — and I hope to live another 40 years — with the criticism, that's how you grow the most as a person, and I thank you journalists for that."

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